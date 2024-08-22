Arcus Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

RCUS opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,613,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,396.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

