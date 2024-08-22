Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Patrick Burnett Sells 1,728 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $14,325.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,381.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,301. The stock has a market cap of $974.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcutis Biotherapeutics last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,233 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,672 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after buying an additional 269,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,363,191 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

