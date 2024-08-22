Ardent Health Partners, LLC’s (NYSE:ARDT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 27th

Ardent Health Partners’ (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 27th. Ardent Health Partners had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $192,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARDT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

(Get Free Report)

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.