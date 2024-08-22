Argo Blockchain (ARBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Argo Blockchain had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 4,172.69%. On average, analysts expect Argo Blockchain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

