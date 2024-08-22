Argo Blockchain (ARBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Argo Blockchain had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 4,172.69%. On average, analysts expect Argo Blockchain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
