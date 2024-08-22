Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price objective for the company.

NYSE AHH opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

