ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $990.40 million, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.51.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $129.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $221,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

