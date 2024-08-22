ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) COO Brian Dorsey Sells 50,000 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,024 shares in the company, valued at $90,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ SPRY opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.87.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
