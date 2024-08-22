ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $14.88. ARS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 1,382,192 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,500 shares of company stock worth $5,609,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

