Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.70 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.70 ($0.58). 15,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 36,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.57).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.00 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.38.

Get Artisanal Spirits alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Roderick Hunter acquired 124,260 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £47,218.80 ($61,354.99). In other Artisanal Spirits news, insider Mark Roderick Hunter acquired 124,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £47,218.80 ($61,354.99). Also, insider Andrew William Dane acquired 16,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £6,412.88 ($8,332.74). 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.