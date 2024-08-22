ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Up 6.6%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.31). 96,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 27,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.75 ($1.23).

ASA International Group Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £101 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.57 and a beta of 1.62.

ASA International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.