Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.12

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and traded as high as $13.99. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 30,203 shares changing hands.
Asahi Kasei Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70.
Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.00%.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asahi Kasei
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.