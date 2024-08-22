Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.12

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and traded as high as $13.99. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 30,203 shares changing hands.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

