Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $13.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Asana shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 165,936 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976 in the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asana by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

