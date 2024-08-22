Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 63,764 shares trading hands.

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Ascent Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.