ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $943.61 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $372.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $966.98 and its 200-day moving average is $955.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

