Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $41.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after purchasing an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 357,895 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,439,000 after buying an additional 1,220,724 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

