Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 162.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,298 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

