Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 833,825 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,238,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,825 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 393.3% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,153,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 919,420 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

