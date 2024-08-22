Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 592.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $146.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

