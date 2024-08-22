Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 252,453 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

