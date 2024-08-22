Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CCI opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

