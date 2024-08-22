Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 50,524 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,054,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 150,482 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 101,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $775.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.50. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

