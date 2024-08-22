Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ITT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ITT by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ITT by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.90. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $149.65.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

