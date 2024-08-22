Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Gorman-Rupp worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRC stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.44 million. Research analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile



The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

