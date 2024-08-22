Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Avidity Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $205,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $45.02 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.

Insider Activity

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 104,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $3,723,631.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,001.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,649.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,478 shares of company stock worth $15,447,440. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RNA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

