Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVGI. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.