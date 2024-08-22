Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 103,896 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103,896 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Wix.com by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.03.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.47.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

