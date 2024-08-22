Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,537 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,313 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

