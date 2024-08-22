Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 51,164 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,164 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $118.75 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

