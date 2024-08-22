Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 801,027 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 95.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,027 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Saturday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $858,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

