Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 96,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $551.48 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $550.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

