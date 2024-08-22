Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CAO Dimitry Dirienzo Sells 550 Shares of Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $188.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average is $174.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.15 and a 52-week high of $190.82.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth $3,730,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 210.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,035.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

