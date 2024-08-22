Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Assurant worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 40.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.15 and a 1 year high of $190.82.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. Assurant’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

