Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

AIZ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Assurant stock opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $136.15 and a fifty-two week high of $190.82.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

