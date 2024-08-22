AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 14.9%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.85. 18,157,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 9,127,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

ASTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $21.10 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

