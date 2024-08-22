AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 14.9%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.85. 18,157,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 9,127,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $21.10 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
