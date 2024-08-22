AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.58

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.58 and last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 257164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.78.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $265.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $10,395,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

