ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.33. 51,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 685,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATX

ATEX Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30.

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ATEX Resources

(Get Free Report)

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.