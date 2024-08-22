Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 million, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

