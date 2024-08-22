Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.01

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.52. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 3,488 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $31.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

