ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.68. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 640,462 shares.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 231.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Stock Performance

About ATRenew

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.