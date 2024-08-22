Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,028 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,932 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,479 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,052.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 449,249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,939,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.00 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

