Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,454 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

