Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 1.69% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 201,814 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,697,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,778,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 234,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.70. 263,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,658. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

