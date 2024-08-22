Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,135,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 743,523 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

GEHC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.73. 64,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

