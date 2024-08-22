Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 10,461 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AMLP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.71. 62,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

