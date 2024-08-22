Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,474 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

PECO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,005. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

