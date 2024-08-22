Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 16,749 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 114,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

