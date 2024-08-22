Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,856 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.20. The stock had a trading volume of 171,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,490. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $359.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.13 and a 200 day moving average of $320.58.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

