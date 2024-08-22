Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

MTUM opened at $197.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day moving average is $186.85.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

