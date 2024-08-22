Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $103,108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 705,438 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,454,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,721,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. 692,628 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

