Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after buying an additional 743,833 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.37. 1,058,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,404,032. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

